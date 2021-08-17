A Bharatiya Janata Party worker was on Tuesday shot dead by suspected militants in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, ANI reported.

Javeed Ahmad Dar was the BJP’s president of Homeshalibugh constituency in Kulgam. He was attacked near his home in the district’s Brazloo Jageer area, unidentified officials told PTI.

Security forces have sealed the area and begun their search for the suspected militants. Politicians in Jammu and Kashmir expressed anger and grief after Dar’s death.

“One more cowardly attack on our activist from district Kulgam namely Shri Javaid Ahmed Dar, constituency president who succumbs to injuries,” BJP leader Ashok Koul tweeted. “The sacrifices of our activists will never go in vain. These anti-national elements will never be successful in their wrongdoings.”

Manzoor Ahmad, BJP’s media cell head in Jammu and Kashmir, described the incident as “shameful”. “My deepest condolences with the bereaved family,” he said, according to India Today. “I pray for courage to the family to bear the irreparable loss.”

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said: “Terrible news from Kulgam. Javved Ahmed was gunned down in cold blood. I unreservedly condemn this terror attack and send my heartfelt condolences to Javved’s family and colleagues.”

People’s Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti also offered her condolences to Dar’s family. “Condemn the killing of BJP leader Javaid Dar and there is no place for such acts of violence,” she added.

This is the second such incident to take place in Kashmir in just over a week. On August 9, a sarpanch associated with the BJP, Ghulam Rasool Dar, and his wife were killed by suspected militants in Anantnag district.