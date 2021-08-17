Former Congress leader Sushmita Dev, who is now a part of the Trinamool Congress, on Tuesday said that she did not compromise on her ideology by switching sides, PTI reported. “My joining the TMC [Trinamool Congress] is unconditional and I will take any responsibility given to me by Mamata Banerjee,” she said.

Dev, who served as the chief of the Congress women’s wing, joined West Bengal’s ruling party on Monday, a day after submitting her resignation letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

At a press briefing on Tuesday, Dev said she had no complaints about the Congress chief or party leader Rahul Gandhi, the Hindustan Times reported. “Every journey in life has ups and downs,” she added.

Dev said that Rahul Gandhi gave her several opportunities such as contesting elections or serving as the party’s spokesperson. “Not even for a moment will I be ungrateful for that,” she added.

The former Congress leader did not elaborate on her reasons for leaving the party. “I believe that for the purpose that I want to serve, especially in the area I come from [Assam], the TMC is an excellent platform for me,” she said, according to The Print.

Dev said that her move would not hurt Opposition unity. “I don’t think joining TMC is in any way counterproductive to the larger picture that we all are looking towards in the future,” she said, according to the website.

On Monday, Congress leaders Kapil Sibal and Ripun Bora had expressed their disappointment at Dev’s departure.

Also read: Sushmita Dev joins TMC after quitting Congress