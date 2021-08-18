Women can appear for the admission examination for the National Defence Academy, the Supreme Court said in an interim order on Wednesday, reported Live Law. This year’s examination is scheduled on September 5.

The results of the examination would, however, be subject to the final verdict on the matter.

The bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hrishikesh Roy was hearing a plea seeking permission for women candidates to appear for the exam. During the proceedings, the court criticised the Centre and the Indian Army for gender discrimination.

“It is [a] mindset problem, change it,” observed the court, according to NDTV.

The Union Public Service Commission, which conducts the exam, has been asked to issue a corrigendum notification and publicise the interim verdict so that “intent of the order is translated into effect”, the court said.