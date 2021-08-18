Women can appear for the admission examination for the National Defence Academy, the Supreme Court said in an interim order on Wednesday, reported Live Law. This year’s examination is scheduled to be held on September 5.

The results of the examination would, however, be subject to the final verdict on the matter.

While hearing a plea that seeking permission for women candidates to appear for the exam, the bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hrishikesh Roy criticised the Centre and the Army for gender discrimination.

“It’s mindset problem, change it,” observed the court, according to NDTV.

The Union Public Service Commission, which conducts the exam, has been asked to issue a corrigendum notification and publicise the interim verdict so that “intent of the order is translated into effect”, the court said.