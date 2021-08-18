Former Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, who fled the country on Sunday as the Taliban approached Kabul, is in the United Arab Emirates, the host country said on Wednesday. The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it accepted Ghani and his family on humanitarian grounds.

The Taliban took control of Afghanistan on Sunday, entering the presidential palace in the capital Kabul and ending an insurgent offensive that ripped through the country in 10 days. The group made swift advances and captured key Afghan cities even as foreign troops prepared to withdraw from the country by the end of August.

The situation in the country remained volatile on Wednesday. In Jalalabad, the Taliban fired at people protesting against the replacement of Afghanistan’s flag with the hardline group’s banner. Three people were killed and 12 were injured, according to Al Jazeera.

#Taliban firing on protesters in Jalalabad city and beaten some video journalists. #Afghanidtan pic.twitter.com/AbM2JHg9I2 — Pajhwok Afghan News (@pajhwok) August 18, 2021

Scenes of panic and desperation had unfolded at the Kabul airport on Monday as thousands of people tried to flee the war-torn country. Some held on to the sides of a plane and at least two people fell to their deaths after it took off.

Here are other key updates on the Afghan crisis: