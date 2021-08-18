The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday told a special court in Mumbai that it has closed the investigation in the Sheena Bora murder case, reported India Today. “Intimation regarding [the] closure of further investigation filed by [the] CBI,” read the court record.

Sheena Bora was allegedly strangled in a car on April 24, 2012, following which her body was burnt and dumped in a forest in Raigad, Maharashtra. Bora’s mother, Indrani Mukerjea, was arrested in 2015 after the case came to light when the body was found. Mukerjea, a former media executive, is the prime accused in the case.

The Mumbai Police arrested Indrani Mukerjea’s husband and former media baron Peter Mukerjea for allegedly abetting the murder in 2015. Mukerjea’s former husband Sanjeev Khanna and her driver were also arrested as co-accused in the case. In 2016, the driver Shyamvar Rai turned an approver in the case.

The CBI had made Rai’s confession statement public after he turned approver. In his confession, Rai had claimed that Indrani Mukerjea planned Bora’s murder with Khanna and executed it.

Rai claimed that Indrani Mukerjea had contacted him through her assistant and spoken to him about her murder plans on Skype, a video calling application. He claimed that she had also promised to take care of his family’s medical and education needs if he helped. Among other entreaties, Mukerjea had told him that he would not have to do anything, just drive the car, he alleged.

On the day of the crime, Rai said that he and Mukerjea picked up Bora in Mukerjea’s car. Then, he gagged Bora while Khanna held her hands and Mukerjea strangled her, Rai said. He added that Mukerjea sat on Bora’s face after she was dead and asked him to drive to Taj Lands End, a hotel in the area.

He also said that Mukerjea later implicated him in an arms case by planting a gun on him soon after allegedly killing her daughter. He, however, did not mention Indrani Mukerjea’s husband Peter Mukerjea.

Peter Mukerjea is currently out on bail, while Indrani Mukerjea and Khanna are still in prison.