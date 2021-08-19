A Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party worker was shot dead by suspected militants in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday, reported ANI.

The Jammu and Kashmir police said that the militants fired on the worker, Ghulam Hassan Lone, near his house in Devsar town. The police said Lone was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead. They said that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway, adding that a search operation was going on to find the militants.

This is the third such incident in 10 days that has resulted in the deaths of four political workers in the Union Territory. On Tuesday, Javeed Ahmad Dar, a Bharatiya Janata Party worker was shot dead by suspected militants in Kulgam district. On August 9, a sarpanch associated with the BJP, Ghulam Rasool Dar, and his wife were killed by suspected militants in Anantnag district.

The BJP has claimed that 23 of its workers and leaders have been killed by militants in Kashmir in the last two years, reported NDTV.

Several political leaders condemned Lone’s killing on Thursday.

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party leader Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari called the incident “barbaric” and expressed anguish over the killing of political workers.

Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti said there seems to be no end to the political killings in Kashmir and offered her condolences to Lone’s family.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted: “This renewed trend of targeting mainstream politicians by militant outfits is very worrying & I condemn the same in the strongest possible terms. May Allah grant the departed Jannat [heaven].”

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that the assailants would soon be captured.

Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu and BJP leader Ashish Sood also condemned Lone’s killing.

Deeply saddened and anguished by the killing of our prominent political worker Ghulam Hassan Lone from Devsar, Kulgam.



I condemn this cowardly act of terror in the strongest of terms.



