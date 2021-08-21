Several parts of Delhi and the adjoining areas were inundated on Saturday morning as the national Capital received the highest single-day rainfall for this monsoon season, according to the weather department.

Till 9.15 am, the Safdarjung observatory had recorded 138.8 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, while the Lodhi Road observatory logged 149 mm, the India Meteorological Department said.

More rainfall with light to moderate intensity is expected over the next few hours in the Delhi and adjoining areas of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. An “orange alert” has also been issued in all districts of Delhi.

A red alert is issued to ask district authorities as a sign of “warning”, while orange asks them to stay “alert”.

(Source: India Meteorological Department)

Traffic was stalled in several areas due to waterlogging as vehicles and pedestrians could be seen struggling on the streets of the city.

#WATCH | Delhi: Vehicular movement at Mehrauli-Badarpur road affected due to waterlogging following heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/dywoohexNy — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2021

Delhi | Traffic snarl caused by waterlogging at ITO due to heavy rainfall.



"The drainage system should be rectified. It's taking an hour to reach ITO from Laxmi Nagar," says Kapil, a local. pic.twitter.com/mHjksdr2Hw — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2021

Delhi | Pedestrians wade through a waterlogged street at ITO



"We are facing a lot of trouble in reaching our office today due to rain and waterlogging," says a local pic.twitter.com/SLHZX3BhDa — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2021

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued several alerts since Saturday morning. Movement of vehicles is completely suspended at Azad Market Underpass and Minto Bridge.

Meanwhile, traffic has been disrupted at Pul Prahladpur Underpass, Dhaula Kuan-Gurgaon route, gate number 3 of Kashmere Gate Metro station and Khyber Pass, Dwarka underpass, Rajdhani Park Metro Station to Mundka route, Rajghat to Shantivan route and Rajokri underpass, the Delhi Traffic Police said in tweets.