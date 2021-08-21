Pharmaceutical major Zydus Cadila will supply one crore doses of its three-shot coronavirus vaccine, ZyCov-D, per month by October, group’s managing director Sharvil Patel said on Saturday. This came a day after India’s drug regulator granted emergency use authorisation to ZyCov-D.

Patel said the company planned to supply about 30 lakh to 40 lakh doses of ZyCov-D vaccine by September. He added that they aimed to up the supply to 3 crore to 4 crore by December.

This is the world’s first DNA vaccine against the coronavirus disease. It makes use of a portion of the genetic code – deoxyribonucleic acid or ribonucleic acid – in the SARS-CoV-2 virus to stimulate an immune response against its spike protein, according to the Ahmedabad-headquartered company. Spike proteins are small bumps on the viruses of the coronavirus family that assist in the infection.

The vaccine can be administered to all children and adults aged 12 and above. It is also the first Covid-19 vaccine that can be administered to children above the said age limit. Earlier in July, the company had said that the shot is “needle-free” and “safe for children”.

The per dose pricing is likely to be announced in a week or two. “We will work closely with the Indian regulatory authority on vaccine pricing,” said Patel. “In one to two weeks we will have an answer.”