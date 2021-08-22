An Indian Army official died due to “severe weather conditions” during a supervised training activity at Mamun military station near Pathankot in Punjab on Saturday, reported PTI. Some soldiers were also injured.

The Indian Army said that that the injured personnel, including officers and junior commissioned officers, have been admitted to a military hospital. As many as 11 officers, 11 junior commissioned officers and 120 belonging to other ranks participated in the training.

Unidentified Army officials told The Indian Express the training involved a 10-km endurance run while carrying weapons and battle load as part of a reconnaissance troop competition organised by the 9 Corps. The officials said that 34 soldiers had collapsed.

The training was going on for 72 hours and was undertaken at a relatively late hour – 9 am – when the weather was hot and humid, according to The Indian Express.