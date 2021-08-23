An Afghan security force member was killed in a gunfight at the Kabul airport on Monday, the German military said. Three people were injured.

“This morning at 4.13 am, there was an exchange of fire between Afghan guards and unknown assailants at the North Gate of Kabul airport,” the armed force said, according to AFP. “American and German forces participated in further exchange of fire.”

The situation at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul has been chaotic since the Taliban seized the city on August 15. Thousands of people have been rushing to the airport in the hopes of flying out of Afghanistan.

Western forces are scrambling to evacuate their citizens as well as Afghan people amid the chaos, Reuters reported. Outside the airport, the Taliban have deployed their fighters. Reports have emerged of the group firing shots in the air to control the crowd. Stampedes have also been reported at the airport.

At least 20 people died in the chaos at the airport over the last week.

The chaotic situation at the Kabul airport has led to concerns that the massive evacuation effort may not be complete before American troops withdraw from Afghanistan by August 31.

According to Sky News, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is likely to urge United States President Joe Biden to extend the deadline for withdrawal so that more people can be evacuated from Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the US on Sunday released guidelines for the evacuation process, providing details about those who should come to the Kabul airport.

“If you are a US citizen, US lawful permanent resident, immigrant visa applicant, or are affiliated with the US government and have received specific instructions to travel to the Hamid Karzai International Airport, follow the instructions you have been given,” the US Department of State said.

The department added: “If you have begun the SIV [special immigrant visa] or the P1/P2 process [visa classification], you will be given instructions on next steps. Please understand, however, that this process may take an extended period.”

The US said that those who don’t belong to the aforementioned groups but are part of a private evacuation effort should not come to the airport unless they receive specific instructions. “If you do not have a verified invitation, you will not be allowed into the airport or on to an evacuation flight.”