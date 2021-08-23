The Delhi High Court on Monday ordered the police to hand over the keys of the residential portion of Nizamuddin Markaz to the Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Muhammad Saad’s mother within two days, reported Bar and Bench.

The court also issued a notice to the Delhi government on the plea against the sealing of the residential area for “preservation of site for investigation”.

The Nizamuddin Markaz, comprising a residential area, a mosque and a Madrassa, has been closed since March 31 last year. A Tablighi Jamaat congregation that took place at the venue was blamed for thousands of coronavirus infections around the country in the initial weeks of the countrywide lockdown which began on March 25, 2020.

The event had renewed stigma against Muslims, triggering a wave of boycotts of business, and hate speech.

In Monday’s hearing, Justice Yogesh Khanna clarified that the petitioner should not enter the other portions of the building until further orders, reported PTI. The court also observed that there has been no order for the building’s sealing or seizure.

The judge noted that that the 73-year-old petitioner was living in the premises with 11 family members.

“We cannot allow people to reside in guesthouses or any other place other than their own house,” the judge said.

The judge also raised questions on the laws enforced on the case. “What is section 60 [of Evidence Act on oral evidence], section 310 [Code of Criminal Procedure on local inspection]?” Judge Khanna asked the Delhi Police. “What sections have you put? Preserving a site does not mean you lock [it]. Take photos and move from the site. What was recovered? Case was only that people were residing there.”

Advocate Amit Ahlawat, the counsel for the Delhi government, said that the residents had violated the coronavirus norms when the sections were invoked.

Senior advocate Rebecca John, appearing for the Tablighi Jamaat chief’s mother, argued that the sections were not applicable in the case and that her client’s residence could not be taken away.

The Tablighi Jamaat chief’s mother had last year moved a magisterial court against the sealing of the residential part of the building. The court had allowed her plea, but a sessions court had stayed its proceedings after the police challenged the order. She had then moved the High Court.

In her petition before the High Court, she had said that the entire Nizamuddin Mosque was vacated and locked for sanitisation and disinfection and the keys of the premises were handed over to the Delhi Police.

The plea said that even after several months, the family members were not allowed to enter their own home. It added that the family were not even verbally told about any orders to seal the building.

The petitioner also alleged that the investigation in the FIR concerned was moving at a very slow pace. It added that even if any offence was committed in the premises of the Markaz, the housing area is separate from it.

Action against Tablighi Jamaat members

After the religious congregation, the Centre in June blacklisted over 2,500 Tablighi members and prohibited their entry into the country for 10 years. The action was taken after several state governments submitted information on those who had been accused of illegally living in mosques and seminaries.

Several cases were filed against people who attended the congregation for reasons such as allegedly disobeying the government’s Covid guidelines or violating the conditions of their visa. But courts have quashed most of the FIRs and acquitted the members. The Bombay High Court noted in August that foreign nationals had been made scapegoats.

The Supreme Court also criticised the media coverage of the matter, and pulled up the government for not placing curbs on television programmes.