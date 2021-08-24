India on Tuesday registered 25,467 new coronavirus cases, pushing the country’s infection tally to 3,24,74,773 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. With 354 deaths, the toll climbed to 4,35,110.

Tuesday’s case tally is marginally higher than Monday’s count of 25,072.

So far, 3,17,20,112 people have recovered from the infection. The number of active cases has dropped to 3,19,551.

