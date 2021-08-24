Union minister Narayan Rane on Monday claimed that he would have slapped Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for not knowing the year of India’s independence, PTI reported. His comment has triggered a massive controversy in the state.

Four first information reports were filed against the Bharatiya Janata Party minister for the comment, according to India Today. On Tuesday, Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey issued a warrant for his arrest.

At an event in Raigad district on Monday, Rane claimed that Thackeray had forgotten the year of independence during his August 15 speech, according to PTI.

“It is shameful that the chief minister does not know the year of independence,” Rane was quoted as saying by the news agency. “He leaned back to enquire about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given [him] a tight slap.”

Rane’s comments have angered the Shiv Sena. On Tuesday, party workers threw stones at the BJP’s office in Nashik, ANI reported. Some others, on their way to Rane’s home in Mumbai, clashed with BJP workers and the police.

Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut said Rane had lost his his “mental balance” after joining Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet, PTI reported. “To impress BJP leadership, Rane has been attacking Shiv Sena and its leaders,” Raut added.

The Shiv Sena leader also wrote to Modi, asking him to sack Rane from the Cabinet.

Meanwhile, Rane defended his comments “I have no info [information] that an FIR has been registered against me,” he told ANI. “I am not a common man. I have not committed any crime. Is it not a crime if someone doesn’t know about 15th August?”