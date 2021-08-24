Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Yenin on Tuesday claimed that a Ukranian plane that arrived in Afghanistan for evacuation purposes was hijacked, Russian news agency Tass reported. He added that the plane has been diverted to Iran.

“Last Sunday, our plane was hijacked by other people,” the minister said. “On Tuesday, the plane was practically stolen from us, it flew into Iran with an unidentified group of passengers onboard instead of airlifting Ukrainians.”

Yenin added that three more evacuation attempts failed “because our people could not get into the airport.”

However, shortly afterwards, a spokesperson from Ukraine’s foreign ministry denied that such an incident occurred, Al-Arabia News reported.

The spokesperson, Oleg Nikolenko, reportedly told the Ukrainian news agency RBK that the deputy foreign minister was generally talking about difficulties in evacuating people from Kabul.

Iran’s civil aviation authority also denied the claim, according to The Jerusalem Post. The authority stated the plane was refueled in the Iranian city of Mashhad, after which it flew to Ukraine’s capital Kiev.

The Taliban took over Kabul on August 15 after a rapid offensive against government forces. Several countries have been rushing to evacuate their citizens from the conflict-torn country in the past few days.