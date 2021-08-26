Coronavirus: India logs 46,164 new cases in 24 hours, 22.7% higher than Wednesday’s count
With 607 deaths, the toll climbed to 4,36,365.
India on Thursday morning recorded 46,164 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, pushing the infection count in the country to 3,25,58,530 since the pandemic first broke out in January last year. The number of daily cases is 22.7% higher than Wednesday’s count of 37,593.
With 607 deaths, the toll climbed to 4,36,365. So far, 3,17,88,440 people have recovered from the infection. The number of active cases rose to 3,33,725.
Other updates
- The Centre on Wednesday asked the states to vaccinate all school teachers against Covid-19 on priority before September 5. India celebrates Teachers Day on that date.
- National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization’s working group chief Dr NK Arora warned that parents and other family members of school students should get vaccinated against Covid-19, reported the Hindustan Times. He said that it was time for schools to reopen in a phased manner, adding that teachers, non-teaching staff and drivers of vehicles transporting students should also be inoculated.
- Kerala reported 31,445 new cases of the coronavirus and 215 deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate stood at 19.03%.
- Globally, Covid-19 has infected more than 21.38 crore people and led to over 44.6 lakh deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.