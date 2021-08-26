The government has cleared all the nine names that the Supreme Court Collegium recommended for appointment as judges to the top court, The Indian Express reported on Thursday.

After the new judges take oath, the Supreme Court will have a working strength of 33. There will be one vacancy, NDTV reported.

As reported by The Indian Express on August 18, the Collegium’s recommendations included the names of three women judges. With this, Justice BV Nagarathna of the Karnataka High Court could become the first woman Chief Justice of India in 2027.

The other two women judges reportedly named in the list of recommendations were Telangana High Court Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Bela Trivedi of the Gujarat High Court.

The other names recommended for elevation were Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Abhay Oka, his Gujarat counterpart Justices Vikram Nath and Sikkim High Court Chief Justice JK Maheshwari.

Justice CT Ravikumar, the second senior-most judge of the Kerala High Court, and Justice MM Sundaresh of the Madras High Court were also named on the list.

Former Additional Solicitor General PS Narasimha’s name was also recommended for elevation. The senior advocate has appeared in several important matters, including the Ram Janmabhoomi case.

After the Centre’s approval, the names were forwarded to President Ram Nath Kovind for issuing documents of appointment, unidentified officials told The Indian Express.

“If all goes well, the Supreme Court may see near full strength by early next week,” they added.