An explosion occurred outside Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Thursday evening, United States’ Department of Defense spokesperson John Kirby confirmed.

Kirby said that there were no reports on casualties yet and that the US Department of Defense will provide more details when available.

Meanwhile, Afghan news channel TOLO News reported that several people had been wounded in the blast and were taken to the Emergency Hospital in Kabul.

The channel’s owner Saad Mohseni tweeted pictures of the injured being moved in makeshift vehicles. Mohseni said he feared that there were “many casualties”.

We fear many casualties from today’s explosion at HKIA (Kabul Airport) via ⁦@TOLOnews⁩ pic.twitter.com/xD2CyeHXO4 — Saad Mohseni (@saadmohseni) August 26, 2021

The explosion took place at one of the entry gates of the airport, CNN reported, citing three unidentified US officials. US President Joe Biden has been briefed on the incident, an unidentified White House official told the news channel.

The United Kingdom’s defence ministry tweeted that it was working to establish what had happened in Kabul and its impact on the evacuation of people from the country.

Our primary concern remains the safety of our personnel, British citizens and the citizens of Afghanistan. We are in close contact with our US and other NATO allies at an operational level on the immediate response to this incident. — Ministry of Defence Press Office (@DefenceHQPress) August 26, 2021

The explosion came hours after the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom issued three separate warnings about a threat of an attack by an affiliate of terrorist group Islamic State at the Kabul airport.

Diplomatic and foreign offices of the three countries had urged people to evacuate the airport. However, there has been no confirmation that the explosion was linked to these warnings.