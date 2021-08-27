India on Friday recorded 44,658 new coronavirus cases, pushing the cumulative count of infections in the country to 3,26,03,188 since the pandemic first broke out in January last year. The number of daily cases was 3.26 % lower than Thursday’s count of 46,164.

With 496 deaths, the India’s toll rose to 4,36,861. So far, 3,18,21,428 people have recovered from the infection. The number of active cases stood at 3,44,899.

Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

The number of vaccine doses administered in India since the beginning of the inoculation drive on January 16 has crossed 61 crore, according to the Union health ministry.

