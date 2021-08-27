Coronavirus: India reports 44,658 new cases, daily count 3.2% lower than Thursday
With 496 deaths, the country’s toll rose to 4,36,861.
India on Friday recorded 44,658 new coronavirus cases, pushing the cumulative count of infections in the country to 3,26,03,188 since the pandemic first broke out in January last year. The number of daily cases was 3.26 % lower than Thursday’s count of 46,164.
With 496 deaths, the India’s toll rose to 4,36,861. So far, 3,18,21,428 people have recovered from the infection. The number of active cases stood at 3,44,899.
The number of vaccine doses administered in India since the beginning of the inoculation drive on January 16 has crossed 61 crore, according to the Union health ministry.
More updates on Covid-19
- Half of India’s population has received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 15% is fully inoculated, The Indian Express reported on Thursday, citing government data.
- The Centre on Thursday reviewed measures adopted by Kerala and Maharashtra to keep Covid-19 cases in check. Amid the surge in cases in Kerala, the Opposition protested against the Pinarayi-Vijayan led government in Thiruvananthapuram, NDTV reported. “This is a symbolic protest to show that Kerala is in ICU and before it gets carried away in an ambulance the government needs to take action,” Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said.
- The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation sealed a boarding school in Mumbai after 16 students tested positive for Covid-19, the Hindustan Times reported.
- Globally, Covid-19 has infected more than 21.45 crore people and led to over 44.73 lakh deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- The number of hospitalised coronavirus patients in the United States crossed 1,00,000 on Thursday, Reuters reported. The figure is the highest in eight months.