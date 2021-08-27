Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said that he was going to Delhi to meet Congress MP Rahul Gandhi but refused to admit that the visit had anything to do with the power tussle between him and state Health Minister TS Singh Deo, reported ANI.

“I have been called to Delhi [and] that’s why I am going,” Baghel told reporters. “Why can’t people meet their leader?”

This is the second time in three days that Baghel is meeting Gandhi. Baghel was summoned by the Congress’ high command after the chief minister and Deo met Gandhi on Tuesday to resolve their differences. After the meeting, Congress’s Chhattisgarh in charge PL Punia said that there were no talks held on change in leadership.

Deo is reportedly upset with the Congress central leadership for not fulfilling its promise of rotating the chief minister’s post after two-and-a-half years of the party coming to power in the state.

Baghel was sworn in as the state’s chief minister in December 2018, and he completed half of his tenure in June this year. Deo, responsible for the Congress’ victory in the 2018 Assembly polls, was a contender for the chief minister’s post.

The health minister’s supporters insist that the rotational chief ministership deal was agreed upon, but Baghel has dismissed it saying such power-sharing can exist only in a coalition government.

Meanwhile, Punia on Friday admitted for the first time that there was a crisis within the state unit of the party, reported NDTV. “There is an issue of leadership, which we are addressing,” he said.

Some 35 Congress MLAs considered close to Baghel are also in Delhi in what seems to be a show of strength by the chief minister, according to NDTV. Among them are three ministers and 20 more MLAs are expected to be in Delhi on Friday.

“We have come to talk to our leaders,” state minister Amarjeet Bhagat, who is also in Delhi, said. “Our government is doing very well under Bhupesh Baghel’s leadership. We only want to tell the leadership to keep blessing us.”

The infighting

The rift between Baghel and Deo came out in the open in July when party MLA Brihaspat Singh accused the health minister of trying to kill him following an attack on his convoy.

Singh claimed that Deo attacked his convoy because he had praised Baghel and said that he would retain the chief minister’s post for the next 25 years. Later, Singh, accompanied by 20 Congress MLAs, had also demanded Deo’s removal from the Cabinet.

In response, Deo had said that he will not attend the Assembly proceedings until the Congress government clears the allegations levelled against him.

The crisis in Chhattisgarh came days after the Congress sorted out a squabble between Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his former Cabinet colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu. On July 18, the All India Congress Committee elevated Sidhu as state party chief along with four working presidents.