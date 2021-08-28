The Centre on Saturday unveiled a new registration mark for personal vehicles to facilitate their smooth transfer across states.

The step will benefit people who frequently move around within the country. If they get the Bharat Series or BH mark, they will not need to re-register their vehicles when they shift from one state to another.

Presently, a person can only keep a vehicle in another state for 12 months. The vehicle owner has to go through the process of registration again after the expiry of this period.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said that the current rule mandating the transfer the registration of vehicles creates a sense of unease in the minds of employees who are often relocated from one station to another.

The government said that the new registration facility will help ease their concerns. It will come into effect from September 15.

“This vehicle registration facility under the Bharat series (BH-series) will be available on voluntary basis to defense personnel, employees of central government/ state government/ central/ state public sector undertakings and private sector companies which have their offices in four or more States/Union territories,” it said.

The ministry added that the motor vehicle tax will be charged for two years or in multiple of two. “After completion of the fourteenth year, the motor vehicle tax shall be levied annually which shall be half of the amount which was charged earlier for that vehicle,” it added.