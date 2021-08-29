Video: Bajrang Dal workers burn Kama Sutra in Gujarat for allegedly insulting Hindu deities
The Hindutva group shouted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Har Har Mahadev’ slogans while burning a copy of the book.
Members of Hindutva group Bajrang Dal burnt a copy of the Kama Sutra outside a bookstore in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city, saying that the book shows Hindu deities in “vulgar positions”, The Economic Times reported on Saturday.
Kama Sutra, written in Sanskrit by ancient Indian philosopher Vatsyayana, is the most celebrated treatise on love and sex.
While burning the book, the group shouted “Jai Shri Ram” and “Har Har Mahadev” slogans, videos shared on social media showed.
It was not immediately clear which bookstore the members of the Hindutva group had targeted.
The Bajrang Dal members also warned that they would burn the bookstore if it continued to sell copies of the Kama Sutra, according to India Today.
