A 45-year-old Adivasi man died in Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh after he was tied to a truck that dragged him through the streets, NDTV reported on Saturday.

The police said that the incident took place on Thursday morning after a minor road accident involving the victim, Kanhaiyalal Bheel, and a milk vendor, Chhitar Mal Gurjar, according to PTI.

In the video, Bheel is seen being dragged by the truck as a rope is fastened to his feet. In another video, the Adivasi man, who was visibly in pain, can be seen pleading with the group.

One of the accused is also seen kicking the Adivasi man in his face.

Neemuch district’s Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Verma said that Gurjar, who was riding a motorcycle, was infuriated after his milk split on the road because of the accident.

The milkman then called his friends, who also beat up Bheel, according to the police.

“After a video of the incident became viral, the police swung into action but by then, the accused had fled,” he added. “The victim was rushed to the district hospital where he died on Friday.”

The accused also claimed that Bheel was a thief when the police sought an explanation for their action, according to reports.

Eight of them have been booked for murder under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Five people – Chhitarmal Gurjar, Mahendra Gurjar, Gopal Gurjar, Lokesh Balai and Laxman Gurjar – have been arrested, the police said, adding that efforts were underway to trace the others.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and state Congress chief Kamal Nath said that the incident was very “inhuman”. He said the Bharatiya Janata Party government should take strict action in the case, failing which the Congress will stage protests.

A five-member team of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee, headed by former state Congress President Kantilal Bhuria, will visit Neemuch to meet Bheel’s family, ANI reported on Sunday.