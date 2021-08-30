Compulsory thermal screening, staggered lunch breaks, have been listed in the standard operating procedures for Delhi’s schools, which are set to reopen from Tuesday, PTI reported. The Disaster Management Authority issued an order in this regard.

Students of Classes 9 to 12 will be allowed to go to schools. Colleges and coaching institutions will also be allowed to operate from Tuesday, and will follow the same coronavirus protocol.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led government on Friday announced that the schools should reopen as the Covid-19 situation in the national Capital has had a significant improvement.

On Monday morning, data from the Union health ministry showed that 392 Covid-19 patients were still being treated in the city, a total of 14,12,244 residents have recovered, and the toll stood at 25,080.

“Schools and colleges should prepare a timetable as per occupancy limit of classrooms following Covid norms,” the Delhi Disaster Management Authority said, according to PTI.

Here are the rules: