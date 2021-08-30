Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Tanmay Ghosh quit the party and returned to the Trinamool Congress on Monday. He had switched from West Bengal’s ruling party to the BJP before the Assembly elections began in March, according to PTI.

Ghosh is the second MLA to return to the Trinamool Congress after the March-April elections in West Bengal. On June 11, Mukul Roy had rejoined the Trinamool Congress. He was the saffron party’s MLA from the Krishnanagar North constituency.

Ghosh, who had won the election from Bishnupur in Bankura district, said he quit the BJP because it was trying to create chaos in West Bengal and playing vindictive politics, according to PTI.

“I urge all to join the TMC [Trinamool Congress] for the welfare of West Bengal,” he said. “There is a need to strengthen the hands of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.”

West Bengal minister Bratya Basu, who welcomed Ghosh back to the Trinamool Congress, said: “We will fight the BJP politically. It is also trying to belittle the people of West Bengal.”

The BJP had bagged 77 seats in the West Bengal elections. With the exits of Ghosh and Roy as well as the resignation of two other MLAs, the BJP’s strength in the West Bengal legislative assembly has been reduced to 73, according to the Telegraph.