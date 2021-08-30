The Islamic State-Khorasan, an affiliate of terror group ISIS in Afghanistan, on Monday claimed responsibility for the rocket attack in Kabul, AP reported.

“The soldiers of the caliphate targeted Kabul’s international airport with six rockets,” the group said, according to AFP.

The United States is rushing to complete the final stages of the mission to evacuate its citizens as well as Afghans from the country. American forces are to withdraw from Afghanistan by August 31.

The rocket attack happened a day after an American drone strike on Sunday hit a vehicle that was carrying at least one terrorist linked to the Islamic State-Khorasan, according to the BBC. The strike reportedly thwarted an attack at the Kabul airport.

“We are confident we successfully hit the target,” Captain Bill Urban from the US Central Command said. “Secondary explosions from the vehicle indicated the presence of a substantial amount of explosive material.”

The US drone strike in Kabul killed 10 members of an Afghan family, including children as young as five, according to Sky News.

Here are other key developments: