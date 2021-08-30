At least one person died in United States’ Louisiana and power supply was knocked off in all of New Orleans as Hurricane Ida hit the two states on Sunday, AP reported.

One of the most powerful storms to have ever hit the country, Ida ravaged several houses and reversed the flow of the Mississippi river. An unidentified person died in Prairieville suburb of Louisiana following a report of a fallen tree on a home, the local sheriff said.

A Category 4 storm, according to the US weather department, Ida hit on the same date on which Hurricane Katrina crashed onto Louisiana and Mississippi 16 years ago. With wind speeds reaching 230 km per hour, Ida was the fifth strongest hurricane to hit the US.

It has since been downgraded to a Category 1 storm.

Videos showed heavy rains lashing and flooded localities in the two states. One of the videos from the US National Hurricane Centre captured the eye of the storm too.

Stunning video taken from inside the eye of #Ida this morning by the NESDIS Ocean Winds Research team during a flight on the @NOAA_HurrHunter P3 aircraft @NOAASatellites pic.twitter.com/sjt970Yeiq — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 29, 2021

VIDEO: Hurricane Ida battered the southern US state of Louisiana and plunged New Orleans into darkness Sunday, leaving at least one person dead 16 years to the day after Hurricane Katrina devastated the city pic.twitter.com/SiTeynUuXo — AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 30, 2021

President Joe Biden has declared a 'major disaster' in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida hit the city of New Orleans. It struck on the same date Hurricane Katrina ravaged Louisiana and Mississippi 16 years ago. It has since been downgraded to category one.https://t.co/XeDhJSSifs pic.twitter.com/UIy5EwEJfy — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 30, 2021

Security camera footage in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana, shows streets and structures flooded over the course of an hour, just before Hurricane Ida made landfall as a major Category 4 storm. https://t.co/J8RRAK2TUZ pic.twitter.com/cX5fCxtLq9 — ABC News (@ABC) August 30, 2021

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said that virtually no one in the state had electricity, and many water systems had also gone out of service. The governor warned that the toll was likely to increase and urged people to stay indoors, Reuters reported.

US President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in New Orleans, while Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell said the full impact of the storm would be known later on Monday.

Louisiana is one of the most important industrial corridors of the US and the region worst affected by Ida has petrochemical sites and major ports, which could sustain significant damage, according to AP.