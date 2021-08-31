Days after the revamped Jallianwala Bagh memorial in Punjab’s Amritsar city was opened to the public, historians and politicians on Tuesday continued to criticise the Narendra Modi-led central government’s attempt to distort history and corporatise monuments.

The critics pointed out that the sanctity of the memorial had to be preserved and that the “beautification” work has tarnished the memory of the sacrifices made during India’s Independence movement.

A crowd of thousands had gathered at Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar on April 13, 1919, to peacefully protest against the arrest of two nationalist leaders. Hundreds of Indians were killed that day when British soldiers blocked all exits and started firing on them. General Reginald Dyer had ordered the soldiers not to stop firing until all their ammunition was exhausted.

As part of the Bagh’s makeover, the walls of the narrow lane – through which the soldiers led by Dyer accessed the area – has gone through a complete transformation. The lane now looks like a partially enclosed tunnel with a new floor, reported The Indian Express.

The walls on the two sides of the narrow stretch now showcases shiny murals of human figures, portraying the people who walked through the lane but were cornered by Dyer and his soldiers.

The “Shahidi Khu [martyrs well]”, where people jumped in to save themselves from the firing, has now been enclosed with a glass shield, according to The Indian Express. The authorities claim this was done to provide a “better view” to the visitors.

Join me as we inaugurate the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak today at 6:25 PM. I also invite you to watch the sound and light show. It would display the horrific massacre of April 1919 and instil a spirit of gratitude and reverence towards the martyrs. pic.twitter.com/p2BDHUbXAJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2021

On Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi described the modifications to the memorial as “an insult to the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh”. He said that this could only be done “by those who do not know the meaning of martyrdom”.

“I am the son of a martyr – I will not tolerate the insult of martyrs at any cost,” he tweeted. “We are against this indecent cruelty.”

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury also said that the renovated memorial was as an insult to the martyrs in India’s freedom struggle.

“Jallianwala Bagh massacre of Hindus Muslims Sikhs who gathered together for Baisakhi galvanised our freedom struggle,” the politician said. “Every brick here permeated the horror of British rule. Only those who stayed away from the epic freedom struggle can scandalise thus.”

Historian S Irfan Habib described Jallianwala Bagh’s makeover as the “corporatisation of monuments where they end up as modern structures, losing the heritage value”. “Look after them without meddling with the flavours of the period these memorials represent,” he tweeted.

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University professor and historian Chaman Lal told The Hindu that the renovations distorted history, and tried to “mystify and glamourise” the memorial.

“People visiting Jallianwala Bagh should go with a sense of pain and anguish,” he told the newspaper. “They have now tried to make it a space for enjoying, with a beautiful garden. It was not a beautiful garden.”

Construction workers 'repairing' the wall at Jallianwala Bagh. Bullet holes from April 13, 1919 can be seen covered with black patches.



The rest has been 'renovated' and will be visible during the 'song & light show'



"Ab bhi jiska khoon na khaula, khoon nahi woh paani hai..." pic.twitter.com/ikJbncFDhQ — Sakshi (@MujeSakshiMaano) August 30, 2021

Conservationist Gurmeet Sangha Rai told The Indian Express that the changes to the memorial were a disappointment as “drama” has been added to the narrow lane.

“The spirit of the space has been compromised to create a kind of drama by installing sculptures etc,” Rai told the newspaper. “Japan has not converted Hiroshima into a theme park. They have preserved the half-burnt structure to tell its history. When you go to Hiroshima, you come out with a sense that it shouldn’t happen again.”

Journalist and author Sucheta Dalal criticised the sound and light show in the complex. “How on earth can the music, lights and look of a memorial to one of the most horrific tragedies be made to sound and look like the celebratory finale of maybe Indian Idol,” she asked.

The 28-minute light and sound show is meant to explain the events at the Jallianwala Bagh and would be shown for free every evening, according to The Indian Express.