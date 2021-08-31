The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a Allahabad High Court order directing the demolition of 40-floor twin tower building of real estate firm Supertech in Noida for violating construction norms, reported Bar and Bench.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah directed that the demolition should be completed within three months and the builder has to bear the expenses for it. The court also ordered that the flat owners of the building should be reimbursed with 12% interest.

The court held that the sanction given by New Okhla Industrial Development Authority in November 2009 was in violation of the minimum distance requirement and the national building code.

It also said that there was a “collusion” between the development authority officers and the builders in facilitating the construction against the norms.