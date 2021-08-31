Equity markets soared on Tuesday with 50-share NSE Nifty crossing the 17,000 mark for the first time.

At 2.47 pm, Nifty was recorded at 17,067.15, gaining 136.10 points, or 0.8%, during the day. The 30-share BSE Sensex was at 57,361.95, rising by 472.19 points, or 0.83%.

The Nifty recorded its fastest 1,000-point climb, rising from 16,000 to 17,000 within 19 trading sessions. Similarly, Sensex rose 4,000 points in August to touch the 50,000 mark, reported PTI.

On the NSE, Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Finserv, Adani Ports and Bajaj Finance were the top gainers. The shares of Tata Motors, Nestle India, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra and Reliance suffered the most.

In the BSE bracket, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints and Titan rallied the most. Infosys, Reliance Industries, Mahindra and Mahindra, IndusInd Bank and Nestle India were the biggest losers in the segment.

Experts believe that the current bullish market, that is when the market is on a rise, has been stable without any major correction, reported The Financial Express.

“The flip side of this bull market is excessive valuation, which exposes the market to an unexpected correction,” Chief Economist Strategist at Geojit Financial Services VK Vijaykumar said. “This market has proved skeptics wrong, till now.”

After the trading session is closed for the day, the National Statistical Office will release the Gross Domestic Product numbers.

“Investors will be looking ahead to the GDP numbers released by the National Statistical Office (NSO),” said Gaurav Garg, head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research. “Traders will be getting some encouragement as exports from special economics zones grew during the April-June quarter. Some support will come with a private report that economic growth to be in the range of 14% to 23%.”

Globally, Japan’s Nikkei was up 28,089.54, rising 1.08%, during the intra-day trade. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng also soared high 25,878.99, rising by 1.33%. United States’ Dow Jones sank marginally to 35,399.84. losing 55.96 points, or 0.16%, in the day.