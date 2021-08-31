Twelve pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh died in an accident in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district on Tuesday after their vehicle collided with a truck on the Bikaner-Jodhpur Highway, PTI reported.

They were returning from the Ramdevra Temple near Pokhran.

While eight passengers died on the spot, four died on the way to the hospital. Six pilgrims were injured in the accident.

The pilgrims were from Sajjan Kheda and Daulatpur villages in Madhya Pradesh, according to the Hindustan Times.

Lalchand Meena, station house officer of the Shri Balaji police station in Nagaur, said that officials were still ascertaining details about the deceased.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences to the families of the deceased. He also approved ex-gratia compensation of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the relatives of the deceased. The injured will be paid Rs 50,000.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Congress leader Sachin Pilot and several other leaders also offered their condolences.

नागौर के श्रीबालाजी क्षेत्र में हुए भीषण सड़क हादसे में एमपी लौट रहे 11 दर्शनार्थियों की मृत्यु अत्यंत दुखद है।मेरी संवेदनाएं शोकाकुल परिजनों के साथ हैं, ईश्वर उन्हें इस कठिन समय में संबल दें व दिवंगतों की आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें। घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की प्रार्थना है। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 31, 2021

राजस्थान के नागौर स्थित श्रीबालाजी के पास भीषण सड़क हादसे में उज्जैन के 11 भाई - बहनों के असमय निधन का अत्यंत दुखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ।



ईश्वर से दिवंगत आत्माओं को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान एवं शोकाकुल परिजनों को यह वज्रपात सहन करने की शक्ति देने की प्रार्थना करता हूं। ॐ शांति! — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 31, 2021