Bhupendra Tomar, the chief of Hindutva group Hindu Raksha Dal, who is an accused in the Jantar Mantar hate slogans case, surrendered to the police on Tuesday, The Indian Express reported. Tomar’s supporters carried him to the Mandir Marg police station on their shoulders while shouting Jai Shri Ram slogans.

Tomar, who is also known as Pinki Chaudhary, had been avoiding arrest since the Delhi Police filed a case in connection with the incident on August 8, according to the Hindustan Times.

Jantar Mantar ‘hate speech’: Hindu Raksha Dal chief surrenders before Delhi Policehttps://t.co/kX3Yp22XiQ pic.twitter.com/Cyb4H19g0Y — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) August 31, 2021

Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Yadav confirmed his arrest to The Indian Express.

On August 8, participants at a rally held at Jantar Mantar had shouted slogans calling for Muslims to be killed. The event was organised by former Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay.

The police have arrested nine people in the case. Upadhyay is presently out on bail.

On August 21, a court in Delhi had rejected Tomar’s anticipatory bail plea, saying that India is not a Taliban state and the rule of law is the “sacrosanct governing principle” in the country’s multicultural society.

Additional Sessions Judge Anil Antil had pointed to a video of Tomar making inflammatory remarks at the event. The police had submitted the clip to the court. “The said clip, depicting the interview of the applicant, is impregnated with high octane communal barbs laced with inflammatory, insulting and threatening gestures,” the judge had said.

He had added that Tomar’s comments were “indicative of the calculative design to promote hatred and ill will amongst other sections of the community”.

The Delhi High Court had also refused to provide relief to Tomar on Friday, according to the Hindustan Times.

Three days after that, a video of Tomar emerged on social media, where he denied doing anything wrong.

“I respect the court,” he said, according to the Hindustan Times. “I will get myself arrested tomorrow, on August 31, around 12pm at Connaught Place police station and will cooperate with police during the probe.”