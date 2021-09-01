The Congress’ in-charge for Punjab, Harish Rawat, on Wednesday apologised for comparing state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and four working presidents appointed with him to “Panj Pyare” – the

name given to five Sikhs who perform baptism ceremonies, The Tribune reported.

Rawat said that it was wrong on his part to make such a comparison, adding that he had no intention to hurt Sikh sentiments.

In a post on Facebook, the former Uttarakhand chief minister said that as penance, he would sweep the floor of a gurudwara in his state.

“Sometimes, while expressing respect, one uses words that are objectionable,” he said. “I also made a mistake by using the words Panj Pyare for the honourable president and four working presidents. I am a student of the country’s history, and the uppermost position of the Panj Pyare cannot be compared with anyone else.”

The remarks by Rawat had elicited a sharp reaction from the Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday. Party spokesperson Daljeet Singh Cheema said that such comments cannot be treated as a joke as they had hurt the sentiments of Sikhs, according to ANI.

“He should withdraw the statement immediately, and the entire Congress should apologise to the entire Sikh community,” Cheema added. “A case should be registered against them for hurting the sentiments.”

The former chief minister had made the controversial remarks after a meeting with Sidhu, the Congress’ state general secretary Pargat Singh and two other party leaders, according to the Hindustan Times.

The meeting was held to resolve differences between Sidhu and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. Last week, 23 party MLAs, including four ministers, demanded Singh’s removal from the chief minister’s post. Rawat said that four ministers and three MLAs later met him, but dismissed speculation about infighting within the state unit of the party.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Rawat said that all the problems had been sorted out.