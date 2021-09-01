The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday filed three first information reports against priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati for allegedly making insulting remarks against women, The Indian Express reported.

Twitter users had widely shared a purported video of Saraswati’s remarks in August. In the video, the priest said women politicians were either mistresses of male leaders or members of an influential politician’s family. Scroll.in hasn’t independently verified the authenticity of the clip.

The police filed the FIRs against the priest on the basis of the National Commission for Women’s complaints, according to The Indian Express.

“The separate incidents were brought to our notice through social media in which remarks against women were made,” said Iraj Raj, the superintendent of police of Rural Ghaziabad.

Saraswati, the head priest of Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad, has also been in the news for his inflammatory comments against Muslims.

Scroll.in had travelled to western Uttar Pradesh in August to find out how Bharatiya Janata Party workers perceived Saraswati.

Young BJP workers had spoken approvingly of Saraswati, but middle-aged district chiefs seemed wary of him.

“We cannot support him openly because of [how it could impact] our international image,” Ravinder Sharma, the BJP’s district coordinator in Jewar, had told Scroll.in. “They [Centre] want to show Muslims that they do not want to oppress them.”

After a controversy erupted over the priest’s remarks, BJP leader Kapil Mishra, who had in April supported a campaign to raise funds for the Dasna Devi temple, demanded his arrest.

Another BJP leader, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, tweeted on August 28: I request Rekha Sharma [the chairperson of the National Commission for Women] and UP Police to take action against this Fraud Narshianand.”