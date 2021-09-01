The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday transferred the chief medical officer of Firozabad district after at least 39 people died of a suspicious fever, PTI reported.

Neeta Kulshresth has been transferred to Aligarh as senior consultant at the Malkhan Singh District Hospital. Dinesh Kumar Premi, who was earlier the additional chief medical officer of Hapur district, will now take Kulshresth’s place in Firozabad.

The state government’s order did not state a reason for the transfer, PTI reported.

Chief Minister Adityanath on Monday confirmed that 39 people, including 32 children, died in Firozabad city due to an unidentified disease. However, an NDTV report said 53 people, including 45 children, have died in the last 10 days.

Principal and dean of the Autonomous State Medical Hospital Dr Sangeeta Aneja said that common symptoms of the disease include diarrhoea, vomiting and high fever. Many of the patients have tested positive for dengue.

A team of 15 doctors has reached Firozabad from Lucknow, and has met officials from the district administration and the health department, the Hindustan Times reported.

Agra Divisional Commissioner Amit Gupta told The Indian Express that the primary reason for the deaths appears to be dengue, although authorities are also ascertaining other causes.

“We have ramped up measures to provide platelets to the concerned hospitals, and they are being brought from Agra as well,” he said. “Inspections are being carried out by official teams.”

The official said that some deaths have been reported from Mathura district [which is a part of the Agra division] as well. However, these fatalities were said to have been due to scrub typhus, which is a vector-borne disease like dengue.

On Monday, Adityanath had visited Firozabad and had directed authorities to make sure that every patient was treated. He said that the cause of the deaths would be established after an investigation by a team of doctors from Lucknow’s King George Medical College.

Adityanath warned against any negligent handling of the cases, and directed officials to make arrangements for additional ambulances for patients in rural areas.