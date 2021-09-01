The Jallianwala Bagh has been renovated with “utmost respect”, the Union Ministry of Culture said on Wednesday amid criticism that redevelopment of the site has led to the distortion of its historical importance, PTI reported.

Ministry Secretary Raghvendra Singh said that the complex in Punjab’s Amritsar city was in dire need of conservation.

“It has been restored by the Archaeological Survey of India, which is the agency that restores world heritage sites in the country,” Singh told PTI. “Instead of letting a derelict structure to fall, we have restored it to conserve it for posterity.”

A crowd of thousands had gathered at Jallianwala Bagh on April 13, 1919, to peacefully protest against the arrest of two nationalist leaders. Hundreds of Indians were killed that day as British soldiers blocked all exits to the complex and started firing on them. General Reginald Dyer had ordered the soldiers not to stop firing until all their ammunition was exhausted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the renovated memorial on Saturday. He also tweeted a video of a sound and light show that has been started as part of the redevelopment.

Singh said that the galleries and the use of technology at the site aimed “to bring out the poignancy of the killings of innocents and how the incident influenced other bravehearts”.

He added that the light and sound show used to happen earlier as well, but had become defunct. “The soundtrack [of the show] is so poignant,” he said. “It has been very sensitively done and is informative as well. Anyone coming to this place will leave better informed.”

Historians, academics and Opposition politicians have criticised the renovation as an attempt by the Narendra Modi-led government to distort India’s history and corporatise historical monuments. Several social media users have also expressed their displeasure.

This is corporatisation of monuments, where they end up as modern structures, losing the heritage value. Look after them without meddling with the flavours of the period these memorials represent. https://t.co/H1dXQMmft7 — S lrfan Habib (@irfhabib) August 30, 2021

This is the original entrance - the one taken by Dyer. Before and after: pic.twitter.com/fuxkJUPq7J — Kim A. Wagner (@KimAtiWagner) August 28, 2021