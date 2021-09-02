Jammu and Kashmir separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani died in his home in Srinagar on Wednesday night. He was 92.

The funeral took place on Thursday, The Caravan reported. Under house arrest since 2008, the politician had been unwell for several months.

Since the early 1960s, Geelani started campaigning for the merger of Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan. He was opposed to talks with the Indian government for years.

Geelani had also been a part of the separatist All Parties Hurriyat Conference since the 1990s. He broke away to form his own faction, the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, in 2003.

He quit as chairperson of the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat in June 2020, eight months after the Centre scrapped Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and downgraded the state into two Union territories.

A three-time MLA from Sopore, he had fought the Assembly elections in the erstwhile state on a Jamaat-e-Islami ticket.

A police officer told Scroll.in on Wednesday night that the authorities might reimpose restrictions on movement of public after Geelani’s death. “As a preventive measure, internet may be snapped too for sometime,” the officer said.

Saddened by the news of Geelani sahab’s passing away. We may not have agreed on most things but I respect him for his steadfastness & standing by his beliefs. May Allah Ta’aala grant him jannat & condolences to his family & well wishers. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) September 1, 2021

Hours later, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar confirmed that restrictions, including the suspension of internet, have been imposed in the Valley, according to ANI. All cell phone networks, except BSNL, have also been blocked.

A witness outside Geelani’s residence in Srinagar’s Hyderpora neighbourhood said that the police and paramilitary forces have sealed the area with barbed wires.

“I saw dozens of police and CRPF [Central Reserve Police Force] vehicles stationed in the area,” the local, who did not want to be identified, told Scroll.in. “The mobilisation of security personnel on the ground is very high.”

#Breaking: The J&K Police and the CRPF put up barbed wire outside the home of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani in Kashmir. Geelani has died at the age of 91.



Photograph by @shahidtantray.#Kashmir #Geelani pic.twitter.com/fXhLNjOOuy — The Caravan (@thecaravanindia) September 1, 2021

Condolences pour in

Peoples Democratic Party leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti expressed grief after Geelani’s death. “We may not have agreed on most things but I respect him for his steadfastness and standing by his beliefs,” she tweeted.

Peoples Conference chairperson Sajad Lone conveyed his condolences to Geelani’s family. “Was an esteemed colleague of my late father,” he said.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan called Geelani a “freedom fighter” and declared a day of official mourning. He said the separatist leader had “struggled all his life for his people and their right to self-determination”.

“We in Pakistan salute his courageous struggle and remember his words: “Hum Pakistani hain aur Pakistan humara hai [We are Pakistani and Pakistan is ours],” Khan tweeted.