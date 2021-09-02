Former Rajya Sabha MP and veteran journalist Chandan Mitra died late on Wednesday. He was 66.

His son Kushan Mitra confirmed the news on Twitter. “Dad passed away late last night,” he wrote. “He had been suffering for a while.”

Chandra Mitra was the editor of The Pioneer. In June, he resigned as the printer and publisher of the newspaper.

Mitra began his journalism career with The Statesman in Kolkata, then moved to The Times of India in Delhi and later worked as an editor at The Sunday Observer.

He also worked with the Hindustan Times as an executive editor. Following this, he joined The Pioneer.

Mitra studied at the La Martinière For Boys in Kolkata and was a batchmate of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Swapan Dasgupta.

Mitra had quit the BJP in 2018 and joined the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress. As a former BJP leader, he served as a two-term Rajya Sabha MP between August 2003 and 2009, and then again between June 2010 and 2016.

I am posting a photograph of Chandan Mitra and me together during a school trip in 1972. Be happy my dear friend wherever you are. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/58vMvU6Wa9 — Swapan Dasgupta (@swapan55) September 2, 2021

As the news of Mitra’s death broke, tributes poured in.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Mitra will be “remembered for his intellect and insights”. “He distinguished himself in the world of media as well as politics,” he tweeted. “Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers.”

Dasgupta expressed grief about losing his close friend. “We were together as students of La Martiniere and went on to St Stephen’s and Oxford,” he tweeted. “We joined journalism at the same time and shared the excitement of Ayodhya and the saffron wave.”

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor recalled Mitra’s work as his campaign manager during election in St Stephen’s college. “We remained in touch over the years, ironically till I returned to Delhi and politics separated us,” he tweeted.

Here are a few other tributes:

Shri Chandan Mitra was an outstanding journalist and his stint as a parliamentarian added to his reputation. His understanding of Hindi heartland and its history was profound. His demise leaves a void in Indian journalism. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 2, 2021

Deeply saddened by the demise of former Rajya Sabha Member & veteran journalist, Shri Chandan Mitra. He was an erudite &highly respected journalist and parliamentarian. His death is a personal loss to me. Om Shanti! pic.twitter.com/xkKAYtu55M — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) September 2, 2021

Sorry to hear about the passing of influential Indian journalist Chandan Mitra. Was extraordinarily kind to me when I was a young proofreader and then sub-editor at Sunday Observer under him. The letter of reference he wrote me for @columbiajourn in '92: https://t.co/KtEPENvpNk https://t.co/zKLEB3B0ux — Sree Sreenivasan (@sree) September 2, 2021

Very saddened to hear of the passing of senior colleague #ChandanMitra. Worked with him when I first joined @timesofindia, Chandan was brilliant and always encouraging, and always up for a joust. His knowledge of @INCIndia was unparalleled. Farewell Chandan. Travel well. — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) September 2, 2021

Saddened to hear about passing away of former MP & journalist Chandan Mitra, had the opportunity to interact with him during our TV debates. His art of making a point without noise & maintaining highest standards of dignity will always be remembered. Condolences to family. RIP — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) September 2, 2021

My dear friend Chandan Mitra, editor of The Pioneer, is no more. May happiness travel with him to the other side. Till we meet again, memories will remain.

नैनं छिन्दन्ति शस्त्राणि नैनं दहति पावकः।

न चैनं क्लेदयन्त्यापो न शोषयति मारुतः॥

ॐ शान्ति शान्ति शान्ति।। 🙏 pic.twitter.com/HBZBholdd1 — Kanchan Gupta 🇮🇳 (@KanchanGupta) September 2, 2021

Very sorry to hear abt d demise of former MP n senior journalist Sh Chandan Mitra. He was a good friend. Served on d India Foundation Board for many years until his health forced him to withdraw from public activism. Condolences to @kushanmitra n other near and dear. On Shantih pic.twitter.com/dHvHNjrgt8 — Ram Madhav (@rammadhav_rss) September 2, 2021