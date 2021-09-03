A cloudburst that caused heavy rain for two hours in Hyderabad on Thursday evening severely flooded many parts of the city, reported The Hindu.

Videos showed vegetable carts and two-wheelers being washed away in Yousufguda and Krishna Nagar neighbourhoods of the city. In one video shared on social media, a man could be seen almost being swept away in a flooded street, but another resident steps in to help him.

The heavy rain followed by flooding in many areas of Hyderabad led to commuters being stranded in traffic snarls in many areas, including Somajiguda, Aramghar, Gachibowli, and Shaikpet, reported Telangana Today.

Amid the heavy downpour, the head of enforcement of the city’s vigilance and disaster management department at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation asked residents to stay indoors.

The official also provided a phone number (040-29555500) for residents who need assistance.

The Shaikpet suburb received about 10 centimeters of rain, according to data from the city’s weather stations as of 10 pm on Thursday, reported The Hindu. Balanagar, Saroornagar and Serilingampally areas received over eight centimeters of rain.

The India Meteorological Department’s Hyderabad unit has predicted that light to moderate rainfall will continue in the city for the next few days under the influence of a low pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal, reported The Times of India.

Here are a few more visuals: