The Mizoram government on Thursday accused the Assam Police of kidnapping a construction worker from the disputed border between the two states.

The accusation came amid simmering tension between Assam and Mizoram. Five Assam police officers were killed after tensions arising out of the dispute with Mizoram escalated on July 26.

In the latest incident, Mizoram’s Kolasib Deputy Commissioner H Lalthlangliana alleged that the construction worker was blindfolded and kidnapped at gunpoint by the Assam police officers from Aitlang. The area is a few kilometers from Mizoram’s Vairengte village.

“He [the worker] was then dragged to the river and threatened,” Lalthlangliana wrote in a letter to the deputy commissioner of Assam’s Hailakandi district, Rohan Kumar Jha. “His mobile phone along with JCB keys were taken by the Assam Police.”

Calling the incident serious, Lalthlangliana warned that it could exacerbate the border row as both states have deployed large number of armed policemen. He urged his counterpart in Assam’s Hailakandi district to take necessary action against those involved in the alleged kidnapping.

However, Jha said that the state police had confronted the worker for entering “Assam territory” but took no illegal action, NDTV reported.

“Assam police informed the Mizoram resident that he has trespassed into the land of Assam and he shall be arrested under relevant sections of CrPC [Code of Criminal Procedure] if the construction is not stopped,” Jha added. “He immediately stopped the construction on fear of arrest and went back to Kolasib district...The allegations mentioned in your letter are baseless and fictitious.”

The deputy commissioner alleged that the Mizoram government was again constructing camps and bunkers inside the “constitutional territory” of Assam.

Hailakandi Superintendent of Police Gourav Upadhyay also refuted the allegations of kidnapping, EastMojo reported. He said the claims made by the Mizoram government was “absolutely concocted, baseless, malafide and devoid of any facts”.

The border dispute

In 1972, Mizoram was carved out of Assam and made into a separate Union Territory. In 1987, it became a full-fledged state. The three South Assam districts of Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj share a 164.6-km-long border with Mizoram’s Kolasib, Mamit and Aizawl districts.

The dispute between both the states stems from differing views on which border demarcation to follow.

Mizoram’s perception of the border is based on an 1875 notification that flows from the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation Act of 1873. The Act demarcated the hills from the plains and valleys in the North East, restricting free travel between the two zones. The hills were deemed to be “excluded areas”.

Assam, for its part, goes by a 1933 notification by the state government that demarcated the Lushai Hills, as Mizoram was then known, from the province of Manipur.

Several rounds of dialogue at various levels since 1994 have failed to resolve the matter, leading to the occasional violence and disagreements.