The Kerala government on Friday said that it will take strict action against those who violate its Covid-19 quarantine rules, ANI reported.

The warning came amid a surge in infections in the state. Kerala reported 29,322 new cases and 131 deaths on Friday. The positivity rate is an alarming 17.91%. Kerala’s cumulative tally of infections since the outbreak of the pandemic in January last year rose to 41,51,455, while the toll went up to 21,280. Before Friday, the state had registered more than 30,000 cases for three days in a row.

The government said in an order that it is the responsibility of the police and state officials to ensure residents strictly adhere to Covid-19 guidelines.

“Action shall be taken against the persons, violating the norms of quarantine, invoking the provisions of DM [Disaster Management] Act, Kerala State Epidemic Act and other relevant legal provisions in force,” it added.

The Kerala government had in April released detailed quarantine guidelines for the contacts of Covid-19 patients as well as travellers.

High-risk primary contacts of patients must undergo quarantine at home or a facility for 14 days, the government said. “RT-PCR test [is to be done] on [the] eighth day if asymptomatic; if [they] test negative, further seven days of quarantine is desirable,” it added.

For inter-state travellers, the government made it mandatory to carry a negative RT-PCR report from a test done 48 hours ago. In case the traveller does not carry the report, they have to take a test on arrival and stay in quarantine till they get their report.

“If not willing for RT-PCR test, undergo 14 days room quarantine,” the government added.

International passengers also have to take a test on arrival and isolate themselves at home. Even if the result is negative, they need to monitor their health for a week.

Kerala accounted for 70.7% of the 45,352 new cases that India reported on Friday morning. The Supreme Court stayed the government’s decision to conduct offline exams for Class 11 in view of the “alarming situation”.

The Covid-19 crisis in Kerala has also put other states on alert. Last week, Karnataka had made seven-day institutional quarantine mandatory for visitors from the state.