The police in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur city on Saturday booked the father of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel for allegedly making derogatory comments about the Brahmin community, PTI reported.

The First Information Report against 86-year-old Nand Kumar Baghel was registered at the local DD Nagar police station based on a complaint filed by an organisation Sarv Brahmin Samaj.

He has been booked under Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 505(1)(b) (intent to cause, fear or alarm to public) of the Indian Penal Code, an unidentified police official told PTI.

Nand Kumar Baghel had made the comments while addressing a recent event in Uttar Pradesh, according to NDTV.

“I am urging all the villagers of India to not let the Brahmins enter your villages,” he had reportedly said. “I will talk to every other community so that we can boycott them. They need to send back to the bank of the Volga river.”

The Sarv Brahmin Samaj claimed that Nand Kumar Baghel’s comments were being circulated on social media, PTI reported.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel criticised his father’s comments and said that nobody was above the law.

“Everyone knows about my ideological differences with my father,” he said in a release issued by the state’s public relations department. “The comments have hurt the sentiments of the [Brahmin] class as well as social harmony and I am also pained by it.”