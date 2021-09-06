Ladakh on Saturday said that it would issue “Resident Certificates” only to Permanent Resident Certificate holders in the region for appointments to all non-gazetted government posts, The Hindu reported. The order is in contrast to the domicile rules in Jammu and Kashmir, where non-locals are also allowed to apply for government jobs if they have lived there for a certain amount of time.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre abrogated Article 370 and 35A of the Constitution, bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories, one of which is Ladakh.

While Article 370 gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Article 35A granted the erstwhile state’s legislature the power to define the “permanent residents” of the state and provide them special rights and privileges.

The Ladakh Resident Certificate Order 2021 now “temporarily defines” the “resident of Union Territory of Ladakh” for the purpose of “appointment to all the non-gazetted posts borne on the establishment of any department or service of administration of Ladakh”.

It specifies that “any person who possesses a Permanent Resident Certificate issued by the competent authority in the districts of Leh and Kargil or belongs to a category of persons who would have been eligible to be issued PRC shall be eligible to receive the ‘Resident Certificate’”.

The tehsildars will have the authority to issue the certificates.

The locals of Ladakh, along with Leh, have been pressing for safeguards in land rights and jobs since 2020, especially in light of the new rules in Jammu and Kashmir. The new domicile rules have been met by protests from political parties as well as ordinary residents of the Valley. They allege that the laws are a step towards bringing demographic change in the culturally distinct region.

Ladakh’s administration has also increased the age limit for people who want to enter the government services. For the reserved category, the limit was made 45 years from 43 years, for candidates from the general category, it was increased to 42 years from 40 years, and for disabled applicants, it was increased to 44 years from 42 years.

However, this relaxation is not permanent and will only be applicable for two years.

Before August 5, 2019 – when the government abrogated the Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and divided it into two Union Territories – the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was constitutionally empowered to define a resident of the erstwhile state. Only these defined residents were eligible to apply for jobs or own immovable property.

The new rules allow a person living in Jammu and Kashmir for at least 15 years to be eligible for permanent residence in the Union Territory. They also grant domicile to those who have studied in Jammu and Kashmir for a period of seven years and have appeared for their Class 10 or 12 examinations from a school there.

Officials of Public Sector Undertakings and autonomous body of central government, public sector banks, officials of statutory bodies, officials of central universities and recognised research institutes of central government who have served in Jammu and Kashmir for a total period of ten years are also eligible for a domicile certificate in the territory.