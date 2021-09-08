India on Wednesday recorded 37,875 new Covid-19 infections, which pushed the cumulative tally of cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in January last year to 3,30,96,718. The new cases were 21.3% higher than Tuesday’s figure of 31,222 cases.

The toll in the country rose to 4,41,411 after 369 deaths were recorded in the last day. The number of active cases currently at 3,91,256. The active caseload decreased by 1,608 in the past day.

In all, 3,22,64,051 people have recovered from the coronavirus in the country till now.

The total number of vaccine doses administered in India since the beginning of the inoculation drive in January went up to 70,75,43,018. On Tuesday alone, health workers in the country administered 78,47,625 doses.