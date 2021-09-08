Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched an online portal on Tuesday to address the grievances related to the immovable properties of Kashmiri migrants in a time-bound manner, PTI reported.

They can log in to http://jkmigrantrelief.nic.in/ or http://kashmirmigrantsip.jk.gov.in to submit their complaints, an official spokesperson said.

An application filed on the portal will be disposed in a fixed time frame under the Public Services Guarantee Act, 2011, by the revenue authorities, the spokesperson said.

The deputy commissioner has been asked to undertake survey and field verification of properties and update all registers within a period of 15 days. He has also been directed to submit a compliance report to the divisional commissioner of Kashmir.

“This initiative will put an end to the plight of the migrants including Hindus, Sikhs and Muslims, who have been suffering since the 1990s,” Sinha said on Tuesday. “I met numerous delegations from across the religions in the last 13 months and they unequivocally supported the return of migrants.”

The Kashmiri migrants had left the Valley in the face of growing militancy. According to the spokesperson, nearly 60,000 families migrated from Jammu and Kashmir during the turmoil, out of which approximately 44,000 migrant families are registered with Relief Organisation in the Union Territory.

The lieutenant governor said that “hapless migrants” had to leave their immovable as well as movable properties when they were forced to move out of the Valley. “The violence has affected all,” he added. “Out of those 44,000 migrant families, 40,142 are Hindu families, 2,684 Muslim families and 1,730 belong to the Sikh community.”

The portal, being run on a trial basis since August 21, received 854 complaints. Citing this, Sinha said a large number of migrant families were awaiting justice. “Now, the time bound action on complaints will not only restore the faith of people in the system but I believe thousands of families will achieve closure, justice and regain their dignity,” he added.