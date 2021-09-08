Two boats with at least 100 passengers collided on the Brahmaputra river on Wednesday, the Hindustan Times reported.

Many people are reportedly missing after the accident. As many as 40 people have been rescued so far, according to ANI. Some of the passengers have been shifted to hospitals.

The ferries collided at Nimati Ghat in Assam’s Jorhat district, according to NDTV.

A small boat was heading to the district’s Kamalabari area when it clashed into a bigger vessel coming from the opposite direction, according to the Hindustan Times. The smaller boat has capsized.

देखिए कैसे डूब गई नाँव और बह गए यात्री…

Live #video of Boat capsizing after colliding with another boat in river #Brahmaputra in #Assam

Both were ferrying passengers. Many feared missing in Jorhat in #Assam pic.twitter.com/hhhVSjQCk8 — Manogya Loiwal मनोज्ञा लोईवाल (@manogyaloiwal) September 8, 2021

The deputy commissioner of Jorhat, Ashok Kumar Barman, told the Hindustan Times that officials from the National and State Disaster Response Force were carrying out the rescue operation.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed grief about the accident.

“[I have] directed Majuli and Jorhat administration to undertake rescue mission expeditiously with help of NDRF and SDRF,” he tweeted.

Sarma directed state minister Bimal Borah to immediately go to the site of the accident, and said that he would visit Nimati Ghat on Thursday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the Centre will provide all possible assistance to Assam.