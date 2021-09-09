Former Jammu and Kashmir MLC and National Conference leader Tarlochan Singh Wazir was found dead in a flat in West Delhi on Thursday, NDTV reported.

The police said they recovered the decomposed body of the former MLC from the third floor of the flat in Basai Darapur area after neighbours complained about a foul stench coming from the house.

The police said the flat was rented by a man identified as Harpreet a few months ago, reported ANI.

They said the former MLC arrived in Delhi from Jammu on September 1 and was supposed to board a flight to Canada two days later. But he did not board the flight, the police said, adding that his family members were looking for him.

The police said initial inquiry suggested that Wazir was shot dead. They have registered a murder case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

The police have recovered Wazir’s phone and examining it for details. They said that they were trying to access the CCTV footage of the area.

Meanwhile, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah expressed shock at Wazir’s death. Wazir was the former president of the district Gurdwara Committee in Jammu.

“It was only a few days ago that we sat together in Jammu not realising it was the last time I would be meeting him,” Abdullah tweeted. “May his soul rest in peace.”

Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu offered condolences to Wazir’s family.

Shocked by the terrible news of the sudden death of my colleague Sardar T. S. Wazir, ex member of the Legislative Council. It was only a few days ago that we sat together in Jammu not realising it was the last time I would be meeting him. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/n78Q0tIPYr — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) September 9, 2021