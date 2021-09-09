The Central University of Kerala has warned its faculty members from making provocative statements that are “anti-national” in nature and against the country’s interests, reported The Telegraph on Thursday.

“Strict disciplinary action will be taken against those who indulge in such activities in future,” said a circular issued by the university last week.

The circular by the university came after Gilbert Sebastian, an assistant professor in the department of international relations and politics, was suspended in May for allegedly saying that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the Bharatiya Janata Party could be considered “proto-fascist”.

The term refers to the proponents of ideologies that lean towards or imitate fascism, a political philosophy that puts the country and often race above the individual, is led by a dictatorial leader and characterised by forcible suppression of opposition.

During his lecture on “Fascism and Nazism” on April 19, Sebastian had also allegedly criticised the central government for exporting Covid-19 vaccines amid a shortage of doses in the country. Sebastian had allegedly called the move “unpatriotic”, according to The Indian Express.

Following this, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the youth wing affiliated to the RSS, threatened to start an agitation if the university does not take any action against the professor. Sebastian was then suspended.

An inquiry committee was set up to seek explanation from the assistant professor for his comments. The panel came to the conclusion that Sebastian had exceeded his brief but did not describe his remarks as “anti-national”. After this, the professor’s suspension was revoked on June 10.

However, an executive committee of the Central University of Kerala said on June 24 that Sebastian’s remarks were “anti-national” and objected to revocation of his suspension.

“The [executive committee] members expressed their concern over the unilateral decision of Hon’ble VC [vice chancellor] to revoke the suspension based on regret and withdrawal letter submitted by Dr Gilbert Sebastian,” the minutes of the meeting said.

In a letter to Vice Chancellor H Venkateshwarlu on August 5, Sebastian said he had not expressed regret or apologised for his remarks. He said he had only offered to cooperate in the inquiry. The assistant professor urged Venkateshwarlu to expunge these bits from the minutes of the meeting.

“EC’s [executive committee’s] observation that my ‘statement in the class was anti-national’, [was] uncalled for and regrettable as it is an unfounded allegation,” Sebastian had said in the letter.

Following the June 24 meeting, the executive committee had asked Venkateshwarlu to issue a circular asking faculty members to abstain from making “anti-national” statements.

