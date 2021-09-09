The police in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal city have arrested three persons, including a Bharatiya Janata Party leader, for allegedly raping a minor, ANI reported on Thursday.

Bhopal Superintendent of Police Sai Krishna Thota told the news agency that the arrests were made based on camera footage of a hotel in Bhopal were the three men raped the minor. The girl was brought to Bhopal from Agra by another woman, Thota said.

The BJP cancelled the primary membership of its office in-charge of Dindori district, Manish Nayak, as he is one of the accused, ANI reported.

The two other arrested men have been identified as Dinesh Avadhiya and Amit Soni, according to Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar. Avadhiya is reportedly the Janata Dal (United) district chief of Dindoria. However, the police or the party have not given an official statement on this. Soni reportedly owns a petrol pump in Dindoria.

The police had earlier arrested three others, including two women, in the case.

Alok Srivastava, the station in-charge of Ashoka Nagar police station in Bhopal, told the Dainik Bhaskar that these people were allegedly involved in forcing the minor into prostitution.