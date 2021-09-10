A Catholic bishop in Kerala has made unsubstantiated claims that Muslims in the state were getting people from other communities addicted to drugs, The Indian Express reported on Friday. Joseph Kallarangatt, a bishop of the Palai diocese of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, claimed that Muslims were targeting other communities through “narcotic jihad”.

Speaking at Marth Mariam Pilgrim Church in Kottayam district on Wednesday, Kallarangatt also made a reference to “love jihad” – a conspiracy theory that had so far widely been espoused by Hindutva activists. They allege that through “love jihad”, Hindu women are forcibly converted by Muslims through marriage.

In February 2019, the Centre had told the Lok Sabha that no case of “love jihad” had been reported by any of the central agencies.

Despite this, Kallarangatt on Wednesday claimed that the youth in Kerala were facing an unprecedented crisis due to “love jihad” and “narcotic jihad”.

“The narcotic jihad is the activity of spoiling the life of non-Muslims, particularly youths, by making them addicted to drugs,” the bishop said, according to The Indian Express. “Various types of drugs are being used in ice-cream parlours, hotels and juice corners run by hardcore jihadis. They are using various types of drugs as a weapon to spoil non-Muslims.”

The bishop claimed that many people have lost their jobs and left studies after becoming drug addicts due to “narcotic jihad”. He also alleged that “jihadis” were using “other weapons” as they cannot destroy non-Muslim communities by using arms in a democratic country like India.

“When the agenda is spreading religion and eradication of non-Muslims, the ways for attaining that agenda get manifested in different manners,” the bishop said.

The bishop also expressed his views against interfaith marriages without citing any evidence to back his claims.

“To ask what’s wrong with a man and woman from different communities loving each other is a simple question, he said, according to The Hindu. “But how such marriages are taking place and what happens to them afterward is indeed a grand question. Women are seen to directed towards compromising faith and then to terrorism. Our objection lies in here.”